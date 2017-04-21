O’Fallon police release surveillance video of MotoMart robbers

O’Fallon police have released more surveillance footage as they and other agencies look for robbery suspects in five convenience store robberies that occurred over the weekend in the metro-east and St. Louis County.
The footage released Friday afternoon is from a MotoMart in O’Fallon that was robbed this weekend, according to a release from O’Fallon police Capt. Kirk Brueggeman.
He wrote that the police department is now offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the three people involved.
The FBI and United States Marshal’s Service are assisting local police agencies after convenience stores in O’Fallon, Troy, Maryville, Swansea and St. Louis County were robbed at gunpoint between Saturday and Sunday.
The robbers targeted the following stores: the O’Fallon MotoMart at 8401 U.S. 50; the Troy Circle K at 536 Edwardsville Road; the Maryville Casey’s General Store at 2101 South Center St.; the Swansea Midwest Petroleum at 2400 North Illinois St.; and the QuikTrip at 10793 Page Ave. in St. Louis.
Anyone with information about this or the other robberies is asked to contact the O’Fallon Police Department at 618-624- 4545.
Suspect descriptions from O’Fallon MotoMart robbery.
- Suspect #1 — a black male wearing a white shirt, dark jeans, red bandana around the lower portion of the face, white shirt wrapped around his head, and black shoes. This suspect was armed during the time of the incidents.
- Suspect #2 — a black male wearing a gray Nike hooded sweatshirt, khaki pants, blue bandana around the lower portion of the face, and white shoes.
- Suspect #3 — a black male wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, khaki, black sunglasses, black bandana around the lower portion of the face, and white and black shoes.
SOURCE: O’Fallon Police Department
