O’Fallon police release surveillance video of MotoMart robbers

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:19 Busy Edwardsville street shut down for construction Pause 2:05 Hyatt Place problems in Arkansas, so what about the one here? 2:40 Mother talks about daughter's heroin death 3:04 St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly sues drug companies 1:05 Stock & Barrel restaurant opens in Breese 0:23 Police investigate robbery of Dollar General in Belleville 0:47 Bus, two SUVs involved in crash 0:41 Car winds up in phone store lobby 1:20 Hudson Jewelers to close Granite City store 2:19 Employee talks about car crashing into phone store lobby Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

O'Fallon Police have this surveillance video of a robbery at a MotoMart last weekend. The robbery was one of five taking place at convenience stores over the weekend in southern Illinois and St. Louis, Mo. The robbers were all armed. drieck@bnd.com