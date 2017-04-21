Police arrest 3 Waterloo residents in meth bust

Police arrested three Waterloo residents Thursday after finding a methamphetamine operation inside a residence in the 5000 block of Illinois 156.
According to a post by Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing, members of the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois and Illinois State Police executed a search warrant at 5605 State Route 156.
After officers reportedly found the meth, they arrested three Waterloo people who were at the house.
Matthew Hurley, 30, was arraigned Friday on two counts of aggravated unlawful possessing of meth with intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of meth.
He is in jail on a $250,000 bail.
Erin Matzenbacher, 29, was also arraigned Friday on charges of unlawful possessing of meth and unlawful use of property.
Matzenbacher is also in custody on a $30,000.
The post said the third person, 24-year-old James Voss was indicted in a federal grand jury on Wednesday for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon and unlawful possession of a sawed off shotgun.
These charges stem from January 2016, where Voss allegedly shot a gun on Fountain Creek Ridge Lane in Waterloo.
“Voss was arraigned on all charges on April 20, 2017, and (is) being held at the Monroe County Jail,” the post stated.
These arrests come less than a month after Waterloo police found more than 600 grams of meth during a traffic stop that saw four people arrested.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
