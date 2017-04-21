Metro-East News

April 21, 2017 8:33 PM

Some Metrolink trains will be delayed next week

By Dana Rieck

Maintenance and first-responder training may result in short delays for MetroLink riders next week in the metro-east.

A release from Metro officials stated that from Monday through Thursday there will be a single track at the Swansea and Belleville MetroLink Stations as first responders conduct training. This could delay the red line by about five minutes.

The blue line will be unaffected.

During the same week, from Monday to Friday, MetroLink will operate on a single track at the Sunnen and Maplewood-Manchester MetroLink Stations for maintenance work. This may delay only the blue line by about five minutes.

Updates on MetroLink operations can be found at metrostlouis.org.

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

