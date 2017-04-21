Dick Durbin statement on federal funding to end prescription drug addiction

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Springfield, released the following statement after announcing that Illinois will receive $16,328,583 in federal money through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help combat the growing prescription drug epidemic.
“The heroin and prescription drug addiction crisis impacts every community across Illinois – urban, suburban, and rural. Many of the addiction and overdose stories I hear as I travel the state are the same, all of them are heartbreaking, and most, sadly, begin with prescription painkillers. Despite this, too few Illinoisans are getting the care they need. This funding will provide critical resources to prevent addiction and increase treatment for the communities in our state that are on the front lines of this crisis.”
