Tammy Duckworth statement on federal funding to end prescription drug addiction

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth, D-Chicago, released the following statement after announcing that Illinois will receive $16,328,583 in federal funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help combat the growing prescription drug epidemic.
“The opioid crisis continues to devastate families in Illinois and all across the country, and we cannot afford to lose any more of our children to this epidemic. Resolving this crisis requires a comprehensive, fully funded effort to support prevention and treatment services, and these investments will go a long way towards ending the opioid epidemic once and for all.”
Comments