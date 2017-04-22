Working on a farm means a new injury for Wally

Back when I first came to the News-Democrat so many, many years ago, I was known as the “Farm Boy,” basically because I covered farm news and because that’s what they called the guy before me who had the job.
I had a farm background, of sorts. I grew up in a small town in Missouri, I married a farm girl and we produced a boy who would become a farmer.
But looking back, I see that if I had grown up on a farm, I probably wouldn’t have grown up at all. I would never have survived. As it is, almost every time we go back, I come up with some new way to injure myself, like last week.
I was just getting up when my son called for help. About 30 cattle decided they were tired of being in their corral and burst out. They wandered down a gravel road until they became confused and just stood around, a popular cow activity. He needed help to get them back.
These things happen occasionally on the farm. His cattle are tame and used to having him handle them. They are especially conditioned that when they hear the utility vehicle, it means food. So, these breakouts followed it back to the house and turned into the lane and headed back down to the corral.
I was supposed to help somehow, mostly by standing in the way and encouraging them to go around me. But I wasn’t really awake and hadn’t moved to my spot by the lane leading down to the corral.
The cattle came off the gravel road and started down the lane. I tried to move to help. My brain said, “Run.” My body said “OK,” and lurched forward in response. But my feet said, “Huh?” and went nowhere.
I planted myself face first in the grass. I couldn’t even get my arms up in time to brace myself and ended up bruising them painfully.
I lay there and watched the cattle run past, right where they were supposed to go, without me.
I picked up my glasses, which lost a couple of parts. I pulled out a tissue and wiped a place on my forehead, which was bloody. I brushed off various places which were covered in dirt and grass and headed back to the roundup.
The cattle got sidetracked by the grass in the field they were passing. And there were a couple of lines of big bales to wander by and check out. I couldn’t blame them. The grass is always greener, etc.
But they needed to go back in the corral so I gritted my teeth, smiled through the pain, blinked back my tears and went to another spot by the gate where I stood wildly waving my arms like a berserk scarecrow in a high wind.
It occurred to me that it certainly was a good thing I was wearing my cervical collar and hadn’t wasted a couple of hours of surgical work on my neck. I’m supposed to wear this collar for another two weeks. I certainly will. Hope I don’t really need it again.
But then again, I was confident I wouldn’t have needed it the first time. You would think I would have learned by now. But it seems I always am the leading candidate for the role of most likely to hear “I told you so.”
