Man held after robbery at Belleville convenience store

Belleville police on Saturday were investigating a report of a robbery at a convenience store.
Lt. Mark Heffernan said Belleville police responded Saturday at 4:25 a.m. to a 911 call reporting a robbery at the Circle K convenience store at 10 South Belt West.
Officers responding to the call saw a man matching the suspect’s description walking from the scene, Heffernan said. The man was stopped, questioned and transported to Belleville Police Department, where he was identified by a witness.
In the course of the investigation, detectives located evidence from the robbery on the suspect, Heffernan said.
The suspect remained in custody on Saturday afternoon, but had not been charged.
Detectives were continuing to work to confirm elements of the robbery. Interviews were ongoing, Heffernan said.
No weapons were displayed during the robbery, Heffernan said, and the suspect did not imply that he had a weapon.
No one was injured.
Comments