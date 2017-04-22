High-heels stroll raises money and awareness of sexual assault

Marchers took teetering steps for a mile walk in a drizzling rain Saturday to support sexual assault victims.
The march was a fundraiser for Call for Help, an organization that helps people overcome sexual assault. Men sporting red high heels, including St. Clair County State’s Attorney Brendan Kelly and state Sen. James Clayborne, paid $30 to wobble-walk for a mile at Lindenwood University in Belleville.
With the state unable to contribute because of the budget stalemate, the organization’s director of development, Melissa Tutterow, said it may look silly, but it’s vital.
“This is very important to us,” Tutterow said.
The organization has had to turn to private donors to continue providing services for sexual assault victims. The march on Saturday was expected to bring in $10,000 from walkers and sponsors. It was also intended to raise public awareness of sexual assault. It’s the second year of the event.
Clayborne tottered to the microphone before the walk to address the walkers.
“It’s not easy,” Clayborne said, looking down at his red pumps.
Kelly thanked Call for Help. Two years ago, Kelly was appointed to Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s task force on sexual assault. The task force’s creation followed a four-day series by the BND called “Violation of Trust,” which reported that 70 percent of rape cases reported to police in Southern Illinois don’t make it to court. The article compared the number of criminal sexual assault and abuse cases reported to police with the number of cases filed by prosecutors in 32 counties from 2005 to 2013.
One of the women featured in the series was Terra Johnson, who reported that she was sexually assaulted in 2009. Paul M. Sweitzer, 34, the man named by Johnson as her attacker, was never charged. Sweitzer was later stabbed by Jason Seibel, whose girlfriend accused Sweitzer of assaulting her in 2009. Sweitzer survived. Seibel was charged with attempted murder. His case is pending.
Johnson spoke at the march.
“Call for Help was right there at the hospital and they have been there since,” Johnson said. “They are caring and loving people who picked me up and put me back together.”
Want to donate to Call for Help? Go to http://callforhelpinc.org/ and hit the donate button.
