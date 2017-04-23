Men’s health clinic opens in O’Fallon; jewelry store closing

Victory Men’s Health, which specializes in men’s health and wellness, has opened in O’Fallon.
Victory Men’s Health treats issues such as low testosterone, erectile dysfunction and overall sexual health. It also administers a variety of vitamin infusions.
The clinic is designed to “feel like a ‘man cave’ with its wood paneling, sports memorabilia and flat screen TVs,” according to a news release.
The clinic is at 1405 N. Green Mount Road. For more information call 618-632-9000 or go to victorymenshealth.com.
Jewelry store to close
The owners of Hudson Jewelers in Granite City are retiring and closing up shop.
Virgil and Rosalie Hudson, owners of the store on Nameoki Road, plan to close the store sometime in June. Their son, John Hudson, and his wife, Jane, will continue to run the family’s Edwardsville store.
Rosalie and Virgil Hudson have been in business for more than 70 years.
For more information, go to hudsonjewelers.com or call 618-452-3188.
Bank market president
Midland States Bank has promoted Mike King to be the market president for Waterloo, Columbia, Smithton and Freeburg, according to a news release.
King now oversees budget planning, loan growth and revenue maximization for the region, Midland States said. He also serves as the Regional Banking Center manager for the Southern Illinois branches.
“Mike’s experience within the Southern Illinois region has been exceptional. He has proven himself to be a valuable asset to Midland. Mike’s invaluable perspective and understanding of the banking industry will help us move forward as we build strategies to drive growth across our business lines,” said Jeff Mefford, executive vice president of banking.
King has been with Midland States since 2009 and has worked in various retail management positions.
Hospital award
The Hospital Sisters Health System Medical Group has been awarded The Advisory Board Co.’s 2017 Workplace of the Year Award as well as the 2017 Workplace Transformation Award.
HSHS is one of 20 organizations nationwide to receive the Workplace of the Year award. The annual award recognizes hospitals and health systems that “are committed to building highly engaged workforces,” according to a news release.
HSHS was also one of five recipients of the Workplace Transformation Award, which recognizes hospitals and health systems that exhibited the largest increase of engaged employees over the previous year, the news release said.
The HSHS Medical Group has hospital locations in Belleville and Highland.
“These awards truly reflect all the hard work our leaders have put in to build a highly engaged organization,” David Beach, chief people officer for HSHS said in a news release. “We are honored to receive these awards and we congratulate our colleagues for continuing to be highly motivated, productive, and committed to the success of our ministries.”
Joseph Bustos: 618-239-2451, @JoeBReporter
