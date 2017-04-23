Men’s health clinic opens in O’Fallon; jewelry store closing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:23 A Jumping Joy family amusement center opens in vacant school Pause 1:12 Walk A Mile In My Shoes raises money and awareness for sexual assault victims 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 8:36 Want a tour of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon? 3:19 GM John Mozeliak discusses the Cardinals' slow start 1:55 Super-sectional loss ends careers of Edwardsville's standout seniors 0:35 Double homicide at East St. Louis salon 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. 3:27 How to make Starbucks' new Unicorn Frappuccino — but better 0:23 Police investigate robbery of Dollar General in Belleville Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Hudson Jewelers in Granite City, IL in southern Illinois near St. Louis, MO, will close in June 2017 after more than 70 years in business. The Edwardsville, IL store location will remain open. canthony@bnd.com