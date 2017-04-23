McKendree gets $4 million gift, school’s second-largest donation

McKendree University recently received a $4 million gift in the form of two student apartment complexes located on College Road west of the Lebanon campus.
The two buildings were given to the university by Locust Hills Village LLC, which has previously leased the student housing facilities to McKendree along with eight other complexes in what’s known as McKendree West.
“It comes at a wonderful time for us,” McKendree President James Dennis said. “At a time when higher education is struggling to find resources to do all things we’ve done traditionally. The generosity of the donors has just overwhelmed us.”
The gift came from Locust Hills Village members — Jerry and Mary Helen Phillips and Deborah and the late Harold Belsheim. “We are thrilled with the generosity of those donors,” Dennis said.
The two buildings and the 2.83 acres of property are estimated to be valued at close to $4 million, according to university officials.
That makes the gift the second largest in the university’s history, Dennis said.
The largest donation was the gift of the Russel E. and Fern M. Hettenhausen Center for the Arts at $5.5 million.
It’s not a cash donation, Dennis said, but it will help the university’s overall finances. “It will be something that sustains us for years to come,” Dennis said.
The two apartment buildings gifted were built in 2014 and are the newest addition to the McKendree West complex. Each building houses 48 students and provides apartment-style living for upperclassmen, according to Victoria Dowling, McKendree’s senior vice president.
“They have full kitchens in them so it’s an opportunity for students to get a taste of what it feels like to live on their own and have some autonomy as they are growing into good adult people who will take their place in society,” Dowling said. “They are a wonderful part of our housing.”
Multiple students live in each of the apartments, which have a shared living space and kitchen. “Students typically share the bedrooms two to a room,” Dowling said.
The university has leased the McKendree West apartments from Locust Hills Village LLC for student housing since 1997. The rest of the McKendree West apartment complex will continue to be leased for student housing.
The gift is a part of McKendree’s $40 million comprehensive fundraising campaign.
“This gift moved us over the $30 million mark toward the $40 million campaign goal,” Dowling said.
The main objective of the campaign is to raise funding for the renovation and addition of the university’s science hall and library.
Dowling stressed the importance of donations, especially for McKendree, a private university.
“At private institutions, philanthropy is how we do the important things that we do,” she said. “It’s how we build buildings; it’s how we endow scholarships for students to be able to come here; it’s how we provide support for faculty members and research.”
