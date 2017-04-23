Your forecast includes plenty of sun for the next few days

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight ... Clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 6 mph.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Wednesday Night ... Showers likely before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 66.
Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.
