Metro-East News

April 23, 2017 6:05 AM

Your forecast includes plenty of sun for the next few days

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 71. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight ... Clear, with a low around 47. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday ... Sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night ... Mostly clear, with a low around 52. South wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Wednesday Night ... Showers likely before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Thursday ... Partly sunny, with a high near 66.

Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Friday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Friday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Editor's Choice Videos