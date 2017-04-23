Metro-East News

April 23, 2017 8:28 AM

Fairview Heights man charged with sexually abusing girl

News-Democrat

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office has accused a Fairview Heights man of sexually abusing a teenage girl.

Joseph D. Gaither, 21, is accused of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and traveling to meet a minor. The first charge alleges Gaither sexually abused a girl between 13 and 17 years old when he was at least five years older than the victim. Aggravated criminal sexual abuse is a class 2 felony.

Gaither is also charged with traveling to meet a minor with the intent to engage in unlawful sexual conduct with a child. Traveling to meet a minor is a class 3 felony.

A judge set Gaither’s bond at $50,000. The Fairview Heights Police Department investigated the case.

