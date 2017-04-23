Car and motorcyclist with passenger crash head-on near SWIC

The injuries of three people were unknown Sunday evening after a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle at Green Mount Road and Mascoutah Avenue.
Patient transported from MVA between car and motorcycle on S. Green Mount Road. Serious injuries. Avoid area.— BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) April 23, 2017
A motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling west on Mascoutah Avenue when a Chevrolet sedan traveling east turned left onto Green Mount Road.
Photo at scene of serious accident between automobile & motorcycle. S. Green Mount Rd. Major injuries. Belleville Fire & PD on scene. pic.twitter.com/orbJlUxeRl— BFD PIO (@BFDPIO) April 24, 2017
The motorcycle and car collided head-on, and all three people were taken to a local hospital.
The Belleville Police Department, which received the call at 6:16 p.m., was conducting an investigation into the crash Sunday evening.
