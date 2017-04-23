Metro-East News

April 23, 2017 9:51 PM

Car and motorcyclist with passenger crash head-on near SWIC

News-Democrat

The injuries of three people were unknown Sunday evening after a wreck involving a car and a motorcycle at Green Mount Road and Mascoutah Avenue.

A motorcyclist and a passenger were traveling west on Mascoutah Avenue when a Chevrolet sedan traveling east turned left onto Green Mount Road.

The motorcycle and car collided head-on, and all three people were taken to a local hospital.

The Belleville Police Department, which received the call at 6:16 p.m., was conducting an investigation into the crash Sunday evening.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

McKendree University receives donation of two dorm buildings

McKendree University receives donation of two dorm buildings 1:03

McKendree University receives donation of two dorm buildings
A Jumping Joy family amusement center opens in vacant school 1:23

A Jumping Joy family amusement center opens in vacant school
Walk A Mile In My Shoes raises money and awareness for sexual assault victims 1:12

Walk A Mile In My Shoes raises money and awareness for sexual assault victims

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos