You’ll have warm weather and sunshine to start off your week

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 7 mph.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.
Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.
Friday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Saturday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Saturday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Sunday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
