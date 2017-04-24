Metro-East News

April 24, 2017 6:18 AM

You’ll have warm weather and sunshine to start off your week

News-Democrat

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight ... Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 75. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Thursday ... A 20 percent chance of showers before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Thursday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday ... A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Friday Night ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Saturday ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Saturday Night ... A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Sunday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

