Two motorcyclists critically injured after Green Mount Road crash

Two people remain in the hospital with critical injuries after a car and motorcycle collided Sunday evening in Belleville.
According to police, a Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by a 29-year-old man with a 36-year-old female passenger were traveling west on Mascoutah Avenue when an eastbound Chevrolet Malibu sedan driven by a 20-year-old man turned left onto South Green Mount Road.
The car and motorcycle collided head-on at about 6:16 p.m.. The motorcyclist and passenger were transported to a St. Louis-area hospital, where they are being treated for “criticial injuries,” according to Belleville Police Detective Sgt. Todd Keilbach.
The car’s driver was treated and released at an area hospital. None of the names or their specific conditions were released by police.
Keilbach said the investigation is still ongoing, and so far no charges have been filed. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Belleville Police Department at 234-1212.
Elizabeth Donald: 618-239-2507, @BNDedonald
