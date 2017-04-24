St. Louis County siblings earn perfect ACT score

A family is celebrating success after a brother and sister both scored perfectly on their ACT exams, 5 On Your Side reports.
Jessie Stalter, a junior at Eureka High School, recently earned a perfect score of 36, two years after her older brother, Nicholas, earned a perfect score, according to the St. Louis television station.
Earning a perfect score is a relatively rare achievement. In 2013, 1,162 out of 1,799,243 students earned a 36 on the ACT, according to the Huffington Post.
The youngest Stalter sibling, Jenna, is a freshmen at Eureka High School. She told 5 On Your Side she’s feeling the pressure.
“The worst part is, my little sister Jenna who’s got to go through all that, and have that high bar for her,” Jenna Stalter said.
Jessie Stalter’s parents, meanwhile, say they are proud of their children — and that they don’t have any special parenting secrets.
“I really tell them, we don’t have a secret,” Debbie Stalter told the television station.
