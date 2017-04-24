Walmart rolling back prices on groceries in Illinois stores

If you go grocery shopping at Walmart, you could see your bill go down.
According to Reuters, Walmart is running a test in Illinois and 10 other states to find the right price point to attract more shoppers and to compete with Aldi and Kroger.
Recent estimates showed that Walmart prices were as much as 20 percent higher than Aldi, but recent spot checks at stores in Iowa and Illinois have shown those prices dropping.
Aldi has made news recently by announcing a $1.6 billion remodel of its stores nationwide and Bloomberg News said Aldi was beating Walmart at its own game.
Comments