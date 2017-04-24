$1.1 million winning lottery ticket sold at gas station in Sauget

A gas station in Sauget sold a $1.1 million winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Sunday’s evening drawing, according to the Illinois Lottery.
The winning quick pick ticket was purchased at Phillips 66 Route 3 Fuel & Lottery, at 2400 Mississippi Ave, Illinois Lottery said.
The ticket matched all five numbers — 11, 16, 20, 22 and 34 — and is worth $1.1 million, the agency said.
The Phillips 66 location will receive a bonus of $11,000, or one percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket, Illinois Lottery said.
Illinois Lottery officials urged the winner to immediately sign the back of the ticket and keep it in a safe place until they visit one of the lottery’s Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim the prize.
