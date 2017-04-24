See a $50 Mother’s Day coupon on Facebook? Don’t fall for it.

A $50 coupon circulating on Facebook for Lowe’s Home Improvement is a scam.
The Mother’s Day coupon is designed to take users to a website that appears to be the company’s — however, it takes users to a page that asks for personal information in exchange for the coupon, Fox2Now reports.
Lowe’s confirmed it was not associated with the offer.
WNEP 16 reported that similar scams appear frequently on the social networking site. The Better Business Bureau notes that consumers shouldn’t believe what they see when it comes to logos associated with organizations, never hand out their credit card information in a survey and watch for deals that are too good to be true.
