April 24, 2017 8:55 PM

Menard on lockdown after Sunday assault

By Dana Rieck

Illinois Department of Corrections officials are investigating an assault Sunday that injured several inmates and staff at Menard Correctional Center.

Those staff members and inmates were treated for minor injuries, according to IDC spokeswoman Nicole Wilson.

The alleged offenders have been taken to other correctional facilities.

Wilson said that after officials are done investigating, the state’s attorney will review the case and make a decision on possible prosecution.

No additional information was released.

As of Monday night, the IDC’s website stated Menard Correctional Center was on lockdown.

