Caseyville VFW’s queen of hearts raffle jackpot tops $400,000

The Queen of Hearts raffle jackpot, presented by the Caseyville VFW Memorial Post 1117 on Wednesday night, is expected to exceed a jackpot of $400,000, according to event organizers.
A release from the organization stated the drawing is in its second year and “will be (the) largest amount of money to be up for a single person.”
The event is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Caseyville VFW Memorial Post 1117, 415 Norsth Long St., in Caseyville.
Officials suggested that attendees of the event arrive early or “be prepared to hike quite a bit” from their car to the building.
Last week on Monday, organizers announced the jackpot was expected to exceed $325,000.
“This has become a routine for the last few weeks when the prize money has continued to climb to levels where even the wealthy will be envious,” the release stated.
In December, Ron Beckmann won a similar jackpot in the Nashville VFW drawing. He and his wife, Ellen, shared the $377,469 pot with six other friends.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments