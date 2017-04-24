Metro-East News

April 24, 2017 9:14 PM

Caseyville VFW’s queen of hearts raffle jackpot tops $400,000

By Dana Rieck

drieck@bnd.com

The Queen of Hearts raffle jackpot, presented by the Caseyville VFW Memorial Post 1117 on Wednesday night, is expected to exceed a jackpot of $400,000, according to event organizers.

A release from the organization stated the drawing is in its second year and “will be (the) largest amount of money to be up for a single person.”

The event is at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Caseyville VFW Memorial Post 1117, 415 Norsth Long St., in Caseyville.

Officials suggested that attendees of the event arrive early or “be prepared to hike quite a bit” from their car to the building.

Last week on Monday, organizers announced the jackpot was expected to exceed $325,000.

“This has become a routine for the last few weeks when the prize money has continued to climb to levels where even the wealthy will be envious,” the release stated.

In December, Ron Beckmann won a similar jackpot in the Nashville VFW drawing. He and his wife, Ellen, shared the $377,469 pot with six other friends.

Ron and Ellen Beckmann win Queen of Hearts raffle in Nashville

Ron and Ellen Beckmann win the Queen of Hearts raffle at the American Legion hall in Nashville, Ill., after 49 weeks of drawings. The Beckmanns said they will split the money with friends. The jackpot was $377,469.

znizami@bnd.com

Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle

The Queen of Hearts raffle at American Legion Post 110 in Nashville will continue next week after the Queen of Hearts again went unpicked Wednesday night. Alec Daily, 27, from Maui, Hawaii, was the person who traveled the furthest to enter the raffle. He was in town visiting his girlfriend, Kayla Revermann, 26, of Breese.

znizami@bnd.com

No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked

The Queen of Hearts raffle at American Legion Post 110 in Nashville will continue next week after the Queen of Hearts again went unpicked Wednesday night. The winner of next week’s drawing will have a 1-in-5 chance of drawing the Queen of Hearts.

znizami@bnd.com

Legion raffle approaching $250,000

The Nashville American Legion Post 110 Queen of Hearts raffle is approaching $250,000 for next weeks drawing.

dholtmann@bnd.com

Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Gov. Bruce Rauner visits New Baden Elementary School

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos