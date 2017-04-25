It’ll be sunny today, but storms could be on their way

Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night, particularly over parts southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Wednesday Night ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Low around 50. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday ... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Friday ... A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.
Friday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday Night ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.
Sunday Night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.
Comments