April 25, 2017 6:16 AM

It’ll be sunny today, but storms could be on their way

News-Democrat

Severe thunderstorms will be possible on Wednesday and Wednesday night, particularly over parts southwest Illinois and southeast Missouri. Damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes will be possible. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible.

The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:

Today ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. South wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight ... A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Wednesday Night ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms before 11 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers after 2 a.m. Low around 50. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.

Thursday ... A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night ... A 30 percent chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday ... A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 8 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday Night ... A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Low around 59. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 73. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Saturday Night ... Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

Sunday ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

Sunday Night ... Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Monday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 62.

