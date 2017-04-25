Injury reported in crash near Mascoutah involving school bus

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 One seriously injured after school bus crash on Illinois 161 Pause 2:24 Gov. Bruce Rauner visits New Baden Elementary School 1:20 Student of the week Megan Kaiser 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:57 Ron and Ellen Beckmann win Queen of Hearts raffle in Nashville 2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000 2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked 0:59 Visitor from Hawaii enters Nashville's Queen of Hearts raffle 0:58 O'Fallon MotoMart robbery footage 1:03 McKendree University receives donation of two dorm buildings Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Parents of children in Mascoutah School District 19 received a call from Superintendent Craig Fiegel about a school bus crash involving 25 to 30 middle school students Tuesday morning near the intersection of Illinois 161 and Illinois 4, east of Scott Air Force Base, IL. The school bus and a truck collided, seriously injuring the truck driver. No students were seriously injured, but a few were taken to a local hospital as a "precautionary measure." klandis@bnd.com