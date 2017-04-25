Injury reported in crash near Mascoutah involving school bus

At least one person suffered injuries in a crash involving a school bus and a truck Tuesday morning near Mascoutah.
The driver of the truck was seriously injured, according to Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. Police were asking for a medical helicopter to land at the scene.
There were about 25 to 30 Mascoutah Middle School students on the school bus, according to Superintendent Craig Fiegel, but no students were seriously injured. Another Mascoutah school district bus arrived roughly half an hour after the crash to transport the children to school.
A few students were transported to a local hospital as a “precautionary measure,” the superintendent said in a message to parents, but there were “no visible injuries.” The district sent an automated message to parents at around 9 a.m.
The crash happened about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Illinois 161 and Illinois 4, east of Scott Air Force Base.
Aerial photos from KMOV and Fox 2 news showed damaged to the front of the bus and the front of the truck.
Comments