Marissa woman sentenced to more than 7 years in prison for meth offenses

A 28-year-old Marissa woman was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison for methamphetamine offenses, according to U.S. Attorney Donald S. Boyce.
Misty D. Calvert pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to manufacture and distribute meth and one count of possession of pseudoephedrine, knowing it would be used to manufacture meth. Calvert was sentenced to 88 months in prison, three years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $400 in fines.
Calvert was involved with co-defendant Ricky M. Carle and others in a scheme to manufacture and distribute ice and heroin in Williamson, Franklin and Randolph counties, according to evidence presented in court. Ice is methamphetamine which has a purity level of at least 80 percent.
At sentencing, the court found Calvert was responsible for the possession of 98.2 grams of pseudoephedrine and the distribution of 10.6 grams of ice and 1.3 kilograms of heroin. Her co-defendent, Carle, was previously sentenced to 121 months of imprisonment.
The investigation was conducted by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and Marissa Police Department.
