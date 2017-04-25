Woman dies at makeshift campsite in East Alton

A woman was found dead at a makeshift campsite on Saturday in East Alton, according to East Alton Detective Sgt. Christian Cranmer.
Jodie Foutch, 46, was found unresponsive by her husband in the morning, Cranmer said. The man then called 911 and told police Foutch had medical conditions, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
There were indicators of drug use at the campsite, but it was unclear whether they were linked to Foutch, Cranmer said. Investigators had yet to determine a cause of death as of Tuesday and were waiting for a toxicology report.
The campsite, constructed from a tarp, was between Wood River and the levee south of West St. Louis Ave.
