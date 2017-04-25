Man injured when his riding mower is hit by SUV

An SUV struck a man on a riding mower on Monday afternoon in the 900 block of South 74th Street in Belleville.
Jeffrey G. Touchette, 43, of Belleville pulled a mower out onto the street from a lawn in front of 82-year-old Jack Viner, also of Bellleville, driving a 2015 GMC Terrain, according to Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
Viner’s vehicle then struck Touchette.
Officers found Touchette “lying on the shoulder of the roadway with the GMC stopped in the middle of the roadway,” Fleshren wrote in a release.
Touchette was treated at the scene of the accident and then taken to Saint Louis University Hospital.
Touchette was doing work for Zip Lawn Care when the accident happened.
People who saw the accident happen told police that Touchette pulled his mower right in front of Viner. They said there was no time for the SUV to stop.
Touchette was the only person injured in the accident.
No one had been cited as of Tuesday afternoon.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
