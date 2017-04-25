Chicago resident sentenced to 7 years for distributing heroin in metro-east

A 53-year-old Chicago resident was sentenced to just over seven years in prison for distributing heroin and conspiring to distribute heroin in the St. Louis metropolitan area over the course of three years.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Donald Boyce, Lacy Edward Snead was charged in a superseding indictment on Dec. 16, 2015.
Alfred Reeves, Jr., 43, of O’Fallon and Ciera McNeal, 29 of East St. Louis were charged as Snead’s co-defendants. Those two were sentenced in October of 2016 — Reeves was to serve five-and-a-half years and McNeil two-and-a-half years.
Snead was charged with distributing and conspiring to distribute heroin after he and Reeves sold the drug to a confidential informant on March 5, 2013, the release stated.
They continued to distribute heroin after that incident.
The release stated that on June 18, 2015 Snead traveled from Chicago with Reeves and McNeil, taking with them approximately 150 grams of heroin to be sold in St. Louis and the metro-east.
Snead pleaded guilty in September 2016 and was sentenced Friday.
