Jury finds man guilty of Brooklyn strip club murder

A jury found 21-year-old Tiye Allen guilty of first-degree murder Tuesday afternoon after a one-and-a-half-day trial in St. Clair County.
Allen, from St. Louis, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 12, 2015, shooting death of Salahudin Malik Robbins, 29, of Berkely, Mo.
In a search warrant, St. Clair County Assistant State’s Attorney Amanda Fischer stated Robbins died in the parking lot of the Bottoms Up Club at 307 Jefferson St. in Brooklyn after being shot multiple times by two men around 3 a.m.
Brooklyn police initially responded to the shooting. But shortly after they arrived, they called Illinois State Police for assistance in the investigation.
Paramedics pronounced Robbins dead at the strip club.
Allen and his codefendant, Tony Hampton, 26, of St. Louis, were eventually identified on surveillance footage. Fischer stated they can be seen getting out of a car and shooting Robbins from a distance.
When Robbins fell to the ground, Hampton walked up to him and shot him several more times before fleeing with Hampton in a black Audi.
Two other people were reportedly injured during the shooting.
“This was very cold and calculated murder that — fortunately for us — was captured on surveillance,” Fischer said. “So it was a really unique case for us to have the jury see the crime happen as it occurred.”
Even with the surveillance footage, Allen pleaded not guilty to the crime.
“It is uncommon to have surveillance that is this clear. It’s not the typical case that we see. But ultimately it comes down to whether the defendant pleads guilty or not,” she said. “And this defendant wanted his trial, and that’s his right under the Constitution.”
Fischer added prosecutors are not sure if Hampton and Allen knew Robbins or not.
“We believe they knew him. The circumstances indicate this was not random,” Fischer said. “But, because they are from Missouri, we are really are not aware of their background. We don’t believe that it was a random shooting at the club.”
Robbins was married with one son.
Hampton was arrested just three days after the murder on an unrelated charged, the search warrant stated. In jail phone calls he was heard asking several people to change the passwords to or delete his Facebook and Instagram accounts.
Later, while being questioned by police, Hampton identified himself on the surveillance video footage but said he did not know Allen.
A search warrant executed on his Facebook revealed multiple photographs of the men together.
Fischer said the jury found several sentencing enhancements were proven regarding the use of a firearm which brought Allen’s minimum sentence to 45 years up to life in prison.
With this conviction Allen has no chance for early release.
“We are very pleased. Obviously we always appreciate the time the jury puts into deliberating difficult cases like this,” Fischer said. “We believe this is a just verdict.”
Hampton, who faces the same first-degree murder charge as Allen, will stand trial beginning May 22. Allen is to be sentenced June 13.
“We don’t have a number (of years) in mind at this point,” Fischer said of Allen’s sentence. “We will look at the circumstances of the case and see what we think is appropriate for sentencing.”
