Tree takes power line down on Sherman Street

Belleville fire crews responded to a tree that had blown over in the wind and onto a power line around 6 p.m. Tuesday at 501 Sherman Street.
Engineer Joe Brock said the tree that fell was rotten and the family did not hear it falling. However, they did hear the power box pop as the tree took the lines down.
Brock said the house at 501 Sherman Street as well Artistry On Cakes next door was out of power.
Ameren crews were there working to restore services to both buildings.
No one was injured by the tree.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
