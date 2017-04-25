SIUC student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis

Doctors diagnosed a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale with bacterial meningitis, a serious and sometimes deadly illness, on Monday.
The Southern Illinoisan reports that the university has notified staff and students who may have come into direct contact with the student. The school has also provided preventative treatment with antibiotics.
The student remains in critical condition.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reports that bacterial meningitis is an infection that can result in death within as little as a few hours. People who are infected may also suffer permanent disabilities including brain damage, hearing loss and learning disabilities.
Symptoms of the infections include sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck. Other symptoms include nausea, vomiting, photophobia and altered mental status.
A case of viral meningitis was diagnosed at Carr Lane Visual and Performing Arts Middle School in St. Louis — however, viral meningitis is usually less severe than bacterial meningitis.
The CDC reported that bacterial meningitis caused about 4,100 cases and 500 deaths in the United States each year between 2003 and 2007.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
Comments