Severe storms possible today, more storms likely through the weekend

A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and into the evening across southwestern Illinois and southeastern Missouri, according to the National Weather Service in St. Louis. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats. Locally heavy rainfall will also be possible.
Severe thunderstorms will be possible along and south of Interstate 44 in Missouri and Interstate 70 in Illinois from Friday night through Sunday. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats but a few tornadoes will also be possible. Heavy rainfall is also likely through the weekend.
The forecast for the metro-east from the National Weather Service:
Today ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 72. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Tonight ... Occasional showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., then showers likely. Low around 48. West wind 9 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Thursday ... Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 65. West wind 7 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Friday ... A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday Night ... Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday ... Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 71. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday Night ... Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then occasional showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 63. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Sunday ... Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Sunday Night ... A 40 percent chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Monday ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night ... A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Tuesday ... Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
