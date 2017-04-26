Ever wonder what day is best to fill up your tank? Here are some tips.

A new study from gas price tracker GasBuddy shows fueling up earlier in the week can lead to savings for motorists, while waiting for the weekend can cost more at the pump.

Overall, Monday is the best day to fill up, according to the study, which analyzed three years worth of fuel price data. Gas prices on Monday offer the lowest average. Thursday had the highest average, making it the worst day to buy gas.

This chart shows the best days to buy gas, according to a new study from GasBuddy. GasBuddy

The best day to buy depends largely on location, though the majority of states saw lowest prices on Monday last year. Monday was the best day to buy gas in 36 states in 2016, while Tuesday was the best day in eight states. In 2015, Monday was the best day to buy in 22 states, while in 2014, Wednesday offered the lowest average gas prices.

While the best day changes year-to-year and state-to-state, the study shows fueling earlier in the week can pay off.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, said gas prices are usually higher toward the weekend because of a weekly Wednesday report from the Energy Information Administration. DeHaan says the report “could push prices higher the day after, depending on if data in its report is as expected or a surprise.”

“Since commodities trading isn’t active over the weekend, it typically allows stations to ‘let it ride’ over the weekend, culminating in lower prices by the start of the work week,” DeHaan said.

GasBuddy provides real-time fuel prices at more than 140,000 gas stations in the U.S., Canada and Australia.