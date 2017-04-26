Journalism publication highlights BND’s township probe

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 No injuries reported in St. Louis house explosion Pause 1:50 Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:24 Residents come out for Coffee with a Cop 0:53 Parents get call about school bus crash near Mascoutah 1:19 Kid has a question for a cop about Donald Trump 0:58 One seriously injured after school bus crash on Illinois 161 1:57 Ron and Ellen Beckmann win Queen of Hearts raffle in Nashville 2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Oliver Hamilton appears Thursday with his wife, Belynda, at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis, IL for sentencing on fraud charges related to his time at East St. Louis Township supervisor. He pled guilty to charges he used a taxpayer-paid credit card for vacations, gifts for political pals, constructions supplies and gas in the southern Illinois township. tvizer@bnd.com