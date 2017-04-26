Journalism publication highlights BND’s township probe

A publication that covers the U.S. news industry has published an in-depth look at the Belleville News-Democrat’s investigative reporting on East St. Louis Township corruption.
The article in the Columbia Journalism Review said the BND’s investigation of East St. Louis township “is more than an example of good local investigative journalism. It’s a rare bright spot for a community that needs reporters — the kind increasingly in short supply in financially strapped newsrooms — who show up at zoning meetings and ribbon cuttings and get to know officials and residents through feature stories and police blotters, the kind of reporters who spotlight both good news and bad.”
The CJR article said the News-Democrat “is one of the few media organizations that pays regular attention to East St. Louis,” which has been plagued by corruption and poverty.
The CJR article noted the BND’s reporting showed that elected officials charged more than $200,000 over four years to a taxpayer-supported American Express card, which was used to pay for gas, construction materials, and dinners and gifts for political allies. The scandal led to felony charges against six people and an overhaul of how the township conducts business.
Oliver Hamilton, the former East St. Louis Township supervisor, recently received a five-year prison sentence for using taxpayer funds for personal purchases, including vacations, gifts, construction materials and gasoline.
