Granite City man charged with armed robbery of auto dealer

A recent investigation by the Granite City Police Department resulted in charges against a 31-year-old Granite City man accused of robbing an auto dealer and hijacking a vehicle.
The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Zeanda L. Burgess of the 2800 block of Edgewood Avenue with one count each of armed robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
On April 14, police responded to Steinman Motors to a report of an aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.
Armed robbery is a class X felony, aggravated vehicular hijacking is a class X felony and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon is a class 3 felony.
Judge Neil Schroeder set Burgess’ bail at $500,000. Burgess remained in custody Wednesday at the Granite City Police Department pending the posting of bail or transfer to the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.
