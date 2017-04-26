Vehicle occupant flown to St. Louis hospital after crash in Belleville

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the driver of the vehicle was flown to the hospital. It was unclear who the driver of the vehicle was, and the St. Clair County Sheriff was continuing an investigation Wednesday.
A 22-year-old man was flown to a St. Louis hospital after a crash on Town Hall Road near Villa Drive early Tuesday morning, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.
A vehicle went off the road and rolled down an embankment at a sharp turn in the road, Capt. Bruce Fleshren said. A Millstadt police officer noticed the vehicle as he was passing by at approximately 6:45 a.m.
The 22-year-old was found in a field about 100 feet away from the vehicle. He was not responsive, Fleshren said. An ARCH helicopter was summoned to transport the person to Saint Louis University Hospital, where the man was treated for minor injuries and expected to be released.
It was unclear as of Wednesday morning exactly when the accident occurred or how many people were in the vehicle. The person found in the field told deputies later from the hospital that he was not driving the vehicle. He said a friend of his was driving, but deputies were not able to immediately locate that person.
An investigation into the crash continued Wednesday.
