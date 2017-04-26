Metro-East News

April 26, 2017 11:37 AM

No injuries reported in St. Louis home explosion

News-Democrat

St. Louis

No one was injured in an explosion that destroyed a house Wednesday morning in the 8600 block of Oriole Avenue.

The vacant one-story brick home exploded shortly after 8:30 a.m. The house was destroyed by the time crews arrived. Firefighters evacuated residents from neighboring homes.

Firefighters and Laclede Gas crews sifted through the rubble to turn off gas to the destroyed home and neighboring homes.

Bomb and arson crews were investigating the explosion.

