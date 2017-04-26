No injuries reported in St. Louis home explosion

No one was injured in an explosion that destroyed a house Wednesday morning in the 8600 block of Oriole Avenue.
The vacant one-story brick home exploded shortly after 8:30 a.m. The house was destroyed by the time crews arrived. Firefighters evacuated residents from neighboring homes.
8600blk of Oriole - Panoramic view of explosion building and adjacent homes. No injuries reported. Adjacent homes sustained moderate damage. pic.twitter.com/vWSIHTWrSG— St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) April 26, 2017
Firefighters and Laclede Gas crews sifted through the rubble to turn off gas to the destroyed home and neighboring homes.
Bomb and arson crews were investigating the explosion.
Comments