DNA tests show big crappie was a hybrid, and it’s confirmed as state record

A crappie caught in a Southern Illinois lake was a hybrid crappie, according to DNA tests, and state officials have confirmed it is a new state record.
Ryan Povolish, of Carbondale, caught the 4-pound, 8.8-ounce fish on March 28 in Kinkaid Lake in Jefferson County.
The crappie weighed 0.5 ounces more than the hybrid crappie that previously held the record, which was also taken from Kinkaid Lake, in 2008.
“Ryan’s catch is another indicator of the great fishing opportunities anglers can find here in Illinois,” said Dan Stephenson, the chief of the Division of Fisheries at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, in a statement.
The Illinois Natural History Survey confirmed the type of crappie Povolish caught through genetic testing.
The record for the largest black crappie, caught in 1976 in Rend Lake, is 4 lbs., 8 ounces. And the largest white crappie, caught in 1973 in Morgan County, is 4 lbs., 7 ounces.
