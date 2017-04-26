Gateway Arch tram rides have resumed

Journey to the Top tram rides at the Gateway Arch have re-opened to the public, according to a news release.
The trams closed in late 2016 to replace the motor generator sets and improve the tram electrical system. Rides resumed on Wednesday, staff members said.
Currently, only one side is operating, according to a news release. Trams are expected to be at full capacity in the coming weeks.
“We are happy to welcome visitors back to the top of the Arch,” said Rhonda Schier, chief of Museum Services and Interpretation at Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. “The Arch stands as a monument to exploration and adventure, and our visitors tell us that a tram ride to the top offers a multi-sensory adventure like nothing else that culminates in a sky-high view equal to none.
Visitors must have a timed ticket to enter the monument. Journey to the Top tram ride tickets and arch entry-only tickets are available to purchase at the Old Courthouse, by calling 877-982-1410 or online at www.gatewayarch.com/buytickets. Visitors are encouraged to purchase their tram tickets in advance.
Comments