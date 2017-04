facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:01 No injuries reported in St. Louis house explosion Pause 1:50 Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 1:19 Kid has a question for a cop about Donald Trump 0:58 One seriously injured after school bus crash on Illinois 161 0:53 Parents get call about school bus crash near Mascoutah 1:57 Ron and Ellen Beckmann win Queen of Hearts raffle in Nashville 2:42 Legion raffle approaching $250,000 2:03 No raffle winner in Nashville as Queen of Hearts again goes unpicked Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Rescue workers and passersby help a woman from an overturned vehicle after her car slid off Illinois 161 between New Baden and Scott Air Force Base. The unidentified woman was taken by ambulance for precautionary measures. bbrueggemann@bnd.com