One of St. Clair County’s oldest open drug cases ends in conviction

A jury found an East St. Louis man guilty Monday evening in one of St. Clair County’s oldest open drug cases to date.
Montez Crumble, 41, was charged May 13, 2014, with possessing cocaine with the intent to deliver it after police conducted three undercover deals and eventually executed a search warrant at his house on Gaty Avenue.
There, Assistant State’s Attorney John Trippi said, investigators found a confirmed 5.9 grams of crack cocaine on his nightstand.
An additional seven grams was found on the nightstand, Trippi said, but investigators officially test only enough to reach legal thresholds (in this case, five grams). The prosecutor estimated that the total street value hovered around $1,200.
“Anything over 5 grams is nonprobational, meaning he will go to prison,” he said.
In an interview during the search warrant, Trippi said, Crumble told police he had fallen on hard times with his family and was selling the drug to supplement his income.
However, Trippi said, that same year Crumble purchased a BMW for approximately $6,000 and owned three other cars.
Trippi acknowledge that most drug cases do not remain open for three years as Crumble’s did.
“A big part of the case was all the motions and all the steps he took to fight it,” Trippi said. “So you know, he’s entitled to do that. That’s him exercising his rights, and his public defender did the best he could to represent him — but it definitely slows down the progress of the case.”
Crumble was out on bond for the duration of the almost three years.
He was not charged in the three separate undercover deals, Trippi said, in an effort to preserve the identities of the informants. During the case, Crumble’s public defender did file motions in an attempt to unseal the informants’ identities. Those efforts were unsuccessful.
Trippi said he considered Crumble a mid-level drug dealer.
“I think from our perspective, it’s still important to send the message that if you are responsible for pumping that kind of poison out into your neighborhood and community, the state’s attorney’s office and the police will follow that lead and track it down,” Trippi said.
The trial began Monday morning and the jury returned with a verdict around 6:25 p.m. that evening.
Crumble will be sentenced on May 30. He faces four to 15 years in prison.
