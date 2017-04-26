Tammy Duckworth statement on Donald Trump’s tax plan

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Chicago, released a statement following President Donald Trump’s tax plan announcement:
“It’s hard to keep track of all the scandals in this administration but the American people should not overlook how the President’s plan would enrich his family and his ultra-wealthy friends while leaving taxpayers with the bill. Without his tax returns, we can’t know just how much the President stands to gain under this harmful proposal, but we do know that the Trump organization would benefit to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.”
