Weather Service issues flash-flood watch in advance of weekend rain

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood watch Thursday morning for much of Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri due to rain expected over the weekend.
The watch, which advises people to be prepared for flash flooding, is in effect from Friday evening through late Sunday night.
Previous rain of 1-3 inches over the past 24 hours “set the stage” for flooding this weekend, the Weather Service wrote.
The forecast calls for 2-5 more inches of rain with the chance for even greater amounts in Southeastern Missouri and Southern Illinois.
The Illinois counties covered by the watch include:
▪ Bond
▪ Calhoun
▪ Clinton
▪ Fayette
▪ Greene
▪ Jersey
▪ Macoupin
▪ Madison
▪ Marion
▪ Monroe
▪ Montgomery
▪ Randolph
▪ St. Clair
▪ Washington
The Missouri counties covered by the watch include:
▪ Audrain
▪ Boone
▪ Callaway
▪ Cole
▪ Crawford
▪ Franklin
▪ Gasconade
▪ Iron
▪ Jefferson
▪ Lincoln
▪ Madison
▪ Moniteau
▪ Montgomery
▪ Osage
▪ Pike
▪ Reynolds
▪ St. Charles
▪ St. Francois
▪ St. Louis City
▪ St. Louis
▪ Ste. Genevieve
▪ Warren
▪ Washington
