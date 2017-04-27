Weather Service issues flash-flood watch in advance of weekend rain

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:20 Queen of hearts picked at VFW raffle Pause 3:09 Man correctly picks Queen of Hearts in Caseyville VFW raffle 2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them. 1:50 Red Bud woman gets help from her repo man 'guardian angel' again 1:41 Here's what we know about death of Breese teen 0:59 Fischer's Restaurant listed for sale at $940k 0:39 Woman's car overturns after sliding off Illinois 161 0:55 Rescuers help free woman from overturned vehicle on Illinois 161 5:16 U.S. Sen. Duckworth visits East St. Louis 1:19 Kid has a question for a cop about Donald Trump Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

(File video) The metro-east was put under a flash flood warning early Monday, Aug. 15 due to heavy rainfall. The warning is expected to expire at 10:45 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. snagy@bnd.com