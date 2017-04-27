Signs point to Costco not coming to O’Fallon any time soon

An open invitation in the form of a large sign placed along Central Park Drive does not appear to have done the trick to lure big box retailer Costco to O’Fallon.
“There’s no real movement on Costco,” said O’Fallon City Administrator Walter Denton.
City officials gave the green light to place the signs on an available 45-acre commercial lot along Central Park Drive, between Menards and Gateway Classic, on April 17. It featured a picture of a Costco and the phrase: “Is this your next destination?” It also depicted the “Destination O’Fallon” logo. The Destination O’Fallon campaign is part of the city’s economic development recruitment program to aggressively target retailers, restaurants and businesses.
The Fource Group, a marketing firm employed by the city city of O’Fallon, created the sign. Company spokesman Tom Faulkner declined to comment.
Local officials thought the location would be ideal for Costco, which is a membership-only warehouse club that provides a wide selection of merchandise and one of the top retailers in the world.
“A big box would need something certainly between 10- and 20-acres,” said Ted Shekell, O’Fallon’s Community Development director.
Darryl Shelton is the owner of the commercial property and is represented by David Wittenauer, a real estate broker for NAI Desco. Wittenauer didn’t return calls seeking comment.
The sign was erected just prior to the meeting that took place between city officials and Costco representatives.
“It was done more for marketing, and the idea of trying to promote Destination O’Fallon, but Costco’s not going there, or at least they haven’t said whether they’re going there — it’s where we would like for them to go,” Denton said.
“If you had been chasing Costco, like everybody in the state of Illinois, for the last 10 years, and you finally got ’em to come to town, wouldn’t you want to highlight some places for them?” said O’Fallon Mayor Gary Graham.
But that’s not the takeaway many residents had, who thought the sign meant mega-retailer was ready to lay down roots here.
Graham said he was unaware of those rumors prompted by the sign, which was changed to represent a more generic design on Monday, April 24.
“I think that’s hilarious,” Graham said. “I don’t think it was misleading.”
Graham said Costco’s decision had less to do with O’Fallon than it did with Illinois’ overall business climate.
“Basically, what we were told was they’re not coming to Illinois until worker’s compensation and tax laws have changed. So to me, that means they’re not coming until the governor does something, ya know?” Graham said.
Costco currently has six Illinois locations, five in the Chicago area and one in East Peoria, according to the company’s website.
Jack Frank, Costco’s vice president of real estate development, said, “It’s not our policy to discuss anything in the early stages of market development or sites under consideration.”
Frank said he was unfamiliar with the sign, but didn’t think it was an issue. “It is nice to be loved,” he said.
Mayor-elect Herb Roach was also in attendance for the meeting with Costco officials.
“We want to continue our growth, and there are a lot of good firms we have been talking to and going after to attract interest from,” Roach said. “But what was said already about Costco really shouldn’t have been said at all.”
Despite the mix up this time, Shekell, the city’s community development director, said local residents might see similar signs in the future near the new McKendree Metro Rec Plex. The city has a comparable co-branding partnership to market that area, and Shekell said signs will be forthcoming after some additional site preparation is completed by the developer.
