Man allegedly hits girlfriend, tries to drag her from MetroBus by her hair

A 30-year-old East St. Louis man is now facing felony charges after he allegedly struck his girlfriend’s face several times and attempted to drag her from a MetroBus by her hair.
A release from the Fairview Heights Police Department stated that police responded to the disturbance between Kevin Stringer and his girlfriend at the Fairview Heights MetroLink station, located at 9800 Illinois 161.
He reportedly fled from the station before they arrived; however, he was found by officers and arrested shortly thereafter.
The victim suffered cuts and swelling on her face, and she was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to a news release.
St. Clair County State Attorney’s office charged Stringer on Wednesday with two counts of aggravated battery in a public place, Class 3 criminal felonies.
Stringer is being held at the St. Clair County jail. His bail was set at $30,000.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
