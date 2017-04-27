Jimmy John’s offers $1 subs

Southern Illinois Jimmy John’s will join locations across the country offering its customers $1 subs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2
The sandwich chain will offer four kinds of sandwiches for $1 — the No. 1 (ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo), the No. 6 (provolone cheese, avocado spread, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato and mayo), the J.J.B.L.T. (bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo) and a variety of plain slims.
While the $1 sub is limited to one per person, the website states that people can “can go through the line multiple times, at the store’s discretion.”
The $1 subs, for what the company calls “Customer Appreciation Day” are not available for delivery.
Local participating locations include 11 East Main St. and 2524 Green Mount Commons Drive in Belleville and 1171 North Green Mount Road in O’Fallon.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
