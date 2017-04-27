Like Jimmy John’s? They’re offering $1 subs for a few hours on Tuesday

Southern Illinois Jimmy John’s will join locations across the country offering its customers $1 subs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.
The sandwich chain will offer four kinds of sandwiches for $1 — the No. 1 (ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato and mayo), the No. 6 (provolone cheese, avocado spread, cucumbers, lettuce, tomato and mayo), the J.J.B.L.T. (bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo) and a variety of plain slims.
While the $1 sub is limited to one per person, the website states that people can “can go through the line multiple times, at the store’s discretion.”
The $1 subs, for what the company calls “Customer Appreciation Day” are not available for delivery.
Local participating locations include 11 East Main St. and 2524 Green Mount Commons Drive in Belleville; 1171 North Green Mount Road in O’Fallon; and 5200 N Illinois St. #106 in Fairview Heights.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
