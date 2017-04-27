Aldi to reopen after monthlong remodeling project

Aldi grocery store in Alton will re-open Monday after an expansion and remodeling project — with a grand reopening celebration scheduled for Friday, May 5.
The Telegraph reports the grand-reopening ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the discount grocery store, located at 2822 Homer Adams Parkway.
The store closed March 26 for the work — a project that cost a total of $1.75 million. The Telegraph reports that renovations included expanding the store’s entryway, replacing the store’s facade, reconfiguring the interior space and adding approximately 2,600 square feet of space.
The company is mailing discount coupons to Alton-area residents, The Telegraph wrote.
This grand reopening comes after Aldi announced in early February the company’s plans for $1.6 billion in remodeling and expansion at 1,300 of its 1,600 U.S. stores by 2020.
According to the company, the discount grocer serves 40 million customers each month across the country — a nearly 60 percent increase from 2013.
Currently, Aldi provides groceries to customers in about 66 percent of the country.
Dana Rieck: 618-239-2642, @ByDanaRieck
