It’s an indoor weekend: Storms, flooding in forecast through Sunday

Thunderstorms will move into the metro-east by midday Friday, ushering in a weekend of rainy weather accompanied by a National Weather Service flash flood warning.
The threat of flooding runs from this evening until overnight Sunday, with storms and a threat of heavy rains in the forecast Friday and through the weekend. Except for a brief break Tuesday, rains will linger in the area through much of next week.
The day-by-day breakdown:
Today: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 72. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 p.m. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 60. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 76. East wind 7 to 11 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Saturday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 66. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 75. South wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.
Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent.
Monday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59.
Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66.
Wednesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.
