I-255 lane restrictions extended until May 5

The Illinois Department of Transportation said it plans to extend the left lane closures of northbound and southbound Interstate 255 between Illinois 15 and State Street until May 5, weather permitting, the agency said.
Workers are placing concrete light foundations. The lane restrictions are expected to be in place until 4 p.m. on May 5, IDOT said. Two lanes in each direction will remain open at all times. The project was initially scheduled to be completed by April 24.
IDOT urged motorists to use alternate routes, obey all traffic control signage, and allow extra time when traveling in the area.
