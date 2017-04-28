Corps of Engineers opens emergency operations center amid flood threat

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opened its Emergency Operations Center for the St. Louis district Friday in advance of heavy weekend rains that may cause flash flooding.
“Activating the Emergency Operations Center enables us to respond to high-water events better and allows our team of experts to get out in the field to support our partners,” said Matthew Hunn, chief of operations for the Corps’ St. Louis District.
The center is where the Corps dispatches help crews.
“We have been in contact with our levee districts to monitor the levees, discuss any issues or concerns regarding the forecasted river heights, and offer technical assistance,” Hunn said.
Heavy localized downpours can quickly result in flash flooding or other rapid rises in water levels. The Corps warned that motorists should never drive into water because it may turn out to be deeper or faster flowing than expected.
“We are doing everything we can to keep the people behind the system safe, but people should always remember to be aware of surroundings and not drive through flooded areas,” Hunn said.
People who need to contact the Corps about an emergency can call 314-331-8605.
Water levels can be monitored at the agency’s website.
